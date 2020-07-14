Lorraine M. Bandel-GarbarskiBorn: March 29, 1931Died: July 9, 2020Lorraine M. Bandel-Garbarski (nee Buzinski), age 89, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020. She was born March 29, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois to Edward and Helen Buzinski. She married the late Frank Bandel in 1950 and lived together until his passing in 2012. Lorraine is survived by her husband, Donald Garbarski; her sons David (Jolanta), Paul (Norma), and Michael (late Theresa) Bandel; her brothers, Edward ( Richard) and Robert (late Kathy) Buzinski. She is also survived by four grandchildren; Christopher, Anthony, Mark Bandel and Brad Thompson.Born in Chicago, raised in Elmwood Park, resided in Itasca and Marengo, Illinois. She had a long history of satisfying employment as an accountant with Schole Chemical, The Braniger Organization and Sherman Hospital. A people person, Lorraine spent her final working years serving the Marengo Area as a Realtor where she spent her final days in the home she loved.She will be deeply missed by all who knew and missed her.There will be a memorial visitation from 9am to 10am on Thursday, July 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 323 N. Taylor St., Marengo. The Mass will follow at 10am.Burial of ashes will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Marengo.Following the CDC's social distancing guidelines there will be reserved seating for immediate family at the church with limited additional seating for up to 50. Arrangements entrusted to Marengo-Union Funeral Home, 505 E. Grant Highway, Marengo, IL 60152. For information call (815) 568-8131.