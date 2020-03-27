|
Lorraine M. Zednik
Born: October 28, 1931; in Chicago, IL
Died: March 24, 2020; in Lake Geneva, WI
Lorraine M. Zednik, 88, of Lyons, WI, formerly of Richmond, IL passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Sage Meadow Assisted Living in Lake Geneva, WI.
She was born in Chicago, IL on October 28, 1931, a daughter of the late Albert and Theresa Gniadek.
She was a graduate of St. Casimir High School in Chicago.
She was married to Henry J. Zednik on Feb. 2, 1952, in Chicago and he passed away Jan. 11, 1985.
A devout member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Richmond for over 60 years, she was active with PADS, served as a eucharistic minister and lector and helped with child care and funeral luncheons.
She worked as a rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Antioch and Harvard.
She also served as a Cub Scout leader, loved trap shooting, hunting and fishing, painting pictures, gardening, playing pinocle and spending time with family and friends.
Lorraine is survived by a daughter, Jan McRae, of Lyons, WI; a son, Brad (Joanne) Zednik, of Crystal Lake, IL; four grandchildren Valerie (Tim) Mclain, Jessica Rairie, Nicholas Zednik and John McRae; three great grandchildren Jacob, Skylar and Lilly. She was preceded by a son Greg Zednik, two sisters Sophie Majkrzak, Evelyn Marczyk and four brothers Henry, Fred, John and Ralph.
Private family services will be for the family at this time with a Memorial Mass announced at a later date. Private family interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Richmond, IL.
Memorials to or St. Joseph Catholic Church in Richmond.
For information, please call Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com for updates.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 27, 2020