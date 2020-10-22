1/1
Lorraine N. Magnuson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine N. Magnuson

Born: August 25, 1927

Died: October 14, 2020

Lorraine N. Magnuson (nee Nelson) age 93, passed away October 14, 2020 peacefully in her home surrounded by loving family. Lorraine was born August 25, 1927 the daughter of Gunnar and Anna Nelson of Escanaba, MI.

She is preceded in death by William H. Magnuson, her devoted husband of 34 years of Chicago, her parents, and brother Carlton (Cotton) Nelson.

She is survived by her children: Holly Siegel (Bill Suksi) and Cheryl (Bosko) Krajnovic, her grandchildren: Tristan (Jenna) Siegel, Gunnar John (Brittany) Siegel, Fiona (David) Bradshaw, Yvette Siegel, her great grandchildren: Cailyn Kelly, Noel Siegel and Ophelia Siegel, as well as her sisters: Janet Gasman, Carol Garbisch, and a very special cousin (more like a brother), Richard (Red) Nelson.

Lorrie was employed for many enjoyable years at Frisch & Barrett Insurance Agency and retired at the age of 85.

Lorraine's family would like to extend thanks to all her good friends and extended family for all the love they shared.

The Family would like to thank Dr. Seng Leong M.D., Journey Care Hospice team, and supporting staff for their excellent care.

No services are planned at this time. A private family gathering will be held in her honor at a later date.

Cards and messages can be sent to: Cheryl Magnuson Krajnovic 409 Woodbine Rd Cary, IL. 60013



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kahle-Moore Funeral Home
403 Silver Lake Road
Cary, IL 60013
(847) 639-3817
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kahle-Moore Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved