Lorraine N. MagnusonBorn: August 25, 1927Died: October 14, 2020Lorraine N. Magnuson (nee Nelson) age 93, passed away October 14, 2020 peacefully in her home surrounded by loving family. Lorraine was born August 25, 1927 the daughter of Gunnar and Anna Nelson of Escanaba, MI.She is preceded in death by William H. Magnuson, her devoted husband of 34 years of Chicago, her parents, and brother Carlton (Cotton) Nelson.She is survived by her children: Holly Siegel (Bill Suksi) and Cheryl (Bosko) Krajnovic, her grandchildren: Tristan (Jenna) Siegel, Gunnar John (Brittany) Siegel, Fiona (David) Bradshaw, Yvette Siegel, her great grandchildren: Cailyn Kelly, Noel Siegel and Ophelia Siegel, as well as her sisters: Janet Gasman, Carol Garbisch, and a very special cousin (more like a brother), Richard (Red) Nelson.Lorrie was employed for many enjoyable years at Frisch & Barrett Insurance Agency and retired at the age of 85.Lorraine's family would like to extend thanks to all her good friends and extended family for all the love they shared.The Family would like to thank Dr. Seng Leong M.D., Journey Care Hospice team, and supporting staff for their excellent care.No services are planned at this time. A private family gathering will be held in her honor at a later date.Cards and messages can be sent to: Cheryl Magnuson Krajnovic 409 Woodbine Rd Cary, IL. 60013