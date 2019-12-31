|
Lorraine Pappalardo
Born: April 17, 1929
Died: December 23, 2019
Lorraine Pappalardo, 90, of Huntley, died peacefully, December 23, 2019 with her family by her side.
Visitation will be on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4-8 pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 3, 2019 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Entombment will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.
Lorraine was born April 17, 1929 the daughter of Leo and Florence Pier Dominici. She married Charles Pappalardo on April 30, 1950. Lorraine was a loving wife, mother, great grandmother, sister and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.
She worked at Siemens for many years and loved her job.
Lorraine was a great homemaker who created a loving home filled with delicious food and baked goods. She even enjoyed cleaning up. She also enjoyed reading, playing cards, entertaining, visiting, watching Blue Bloods and the Hallmark channel. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. We adored her and will miss her with all our being.
She is survived by her daughter, Charlene (James) Sherwin, her grandchildren, Nikole (Tom) Sherwin, and Michelle (Michael) Petrucci and by her 5 great grandchildren, Kiana, Janay, Gabriella, Mason and Alexander. She is survived by her sister, Mary Kullmann and brother, Roy (Rosetta) Pier Dominici and by many nieces and nephews and extended family.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, by her husband, Charles, daughter, Peggy, and brothers Robert, and Jerry, and sisters, Lydia and Agatha.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 31, 2019