Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
10307 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Pappalardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Pappalardo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Pappalardo Obituary
Lorraine Pappalardo

Born: April 17, 1929

Died: December 23, 2019

Lorraine Pappalardo, 90, of Huntley, died peacefully, December 23, 2019 with her family by her side.

Visitation will be on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4-8 pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 3, 2019 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Entombment will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.

Lorraine was born April 17, 1929 the daughter of Leo and Florence Pier Dominici. She married Charles Pappalardo on April 30, 1950. Lorraine was a loving wife, mother, great grandmother, sister and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.

She worked at Siemens for many years and loved her job.

Lorraine was a great homemaker who created a loving home filled with delicious food and baked goods. She even enjoyed cleaning up. She also enjoyed reading, playing cards, entertaining, visiting, watching Blue Bloods and the Hallmark channel. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. We adored her and will miss her with all our being.

She is survived by her daughter, Charlene (James) Sherwin, her grandchildren, Nikole (Tom) Sherwin, and Michelle (Michael) Petrucci and by her 5 great grandchildren, Kiana, Janay, Gabriella, Mason and Alexander. She is survived by her sister, Mary Kullmann and brother, Roy (Rosetta) Pier Dominici and by many nieces and nephews and extended family.

Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents, by her husband, Charles, daughter, Peggy, and brothers Robert, and Jerry, and sisters, Lydia and Agatha.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -