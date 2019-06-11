Lorraine Reyes



Born: May 31, 1942



Died: May 23, 2019



Lorraine "Lori" Reyes, 76 of Huntley, died peacefully, May 23, 2019.



Visitation will be on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 9:00am until the 10:00am Mass all at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. Burial will be in St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles, Illinois.



Lorraine was born May 31, 1942 in Chicago, the daughter of Harry and Sophie Loranz. On June 23, 1962 she married Norman "Bud" Reyes. Lori always had a smile on her face and a sparkle in her eye. She was a Mom to everyone. She enjoyed dancing, hosting international dinners and flamingos. She was a proud member of Sun City Lions, the Red Hatter's and the Sun City Stutters. Lori was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by her children, Karen (Gerald) Posner, Tim (Patty) Reyes and by her grandchildren, Kaitlin, Vince, Kayla and Alison. She is also survived by her brothers, Richard (Jackie) Loranz, Daniel (Janice) Loranz and by many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud.



Published in the Northwest Herald on June 11, 2019