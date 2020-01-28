|
|
Lorraine Leland
Born: August 10, 1924; in Buffalo, NY
Died: January 20, 2020; in Barrington, IL
Lorraine Leland age 95 passed away January 20, 2020. She was born on August 10, 1924 to Anthony and Caroline Stephan in Buffalo New York On May 25, 1946 she married the love of her life, William (Bill) Leland, in Buffalo. They were married for 56 years before his passing in 2002. Their wonderful marriage together opened so many adventures and challenges for her and moves to many states including Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, South Carolina, Missouri, Illinois and California.
Lori viewed each move as her opportunity to branch out and to volunteer with local agencies. She was especially drawn to working with local libraries and Hospital Auxiliary groups. When they moved to Crystal Lake in the 1980's, she and Bill became very active in working at the McHenry Hospital as volunteers with the gift shop, Pink Door and rehab transport services. Both were members on the Auxiliary Volunteer board and Lori served as President for one year.
Besides her devotion to volunteer work, Lori loved playing bridge and being with her family, especially her grandchildren and their children. She was so proud of the title her great grandkids gave her: Grandma Honey Bun and Grandma Slow Foot.
Lori is survived by her daughters: Kathy Zelkovich and Geri Starai, her grandchildren: Christine (Jeff) Osinski, Karen (Mark) Burger, Leslie (Rose) Santeler, William (Jennifer) Zelkovich and Mark (Kelley) Starai; great-grandchildren: Molly, Maggie, Alex, Cora, Owen, Kali, Addison, Aubrey, Luke, Bentley and Gracie; her siblings: Betty Mutton, Audrey Wydysh and Larry Stephan.
Lori was preceded in death by her husband, William Leland, her parents, Anthony and Caroline Stephan, her brother George Stephan and son-in laws Jody Starai and John Zelkovich.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 at Colonial Funeral Home in McHenry, Illinois. A Mass will be at St Thomas the Apostle Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave, in Crystal Lake at 11:00AM
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Masses in Lori's name would be appreciated
Published in the Northwest Herald from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020