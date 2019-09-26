Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
Crystal Lake, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lottie Kobza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lottie Kobza


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lottie Kobza Obituary
Lottie Kobza

Born: October 13, 1926; Whiting, IN

Died: September 25, 2019; Crystal Lake, IL

Lottie Kobza (nee Soltys), 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 25, 2019. Lottie was a faithful member of St. Thomas the Apostle church. She had a special devotion to the Blessed Mother and the Eucharist.

Lottie is survived by her children, Thomas, Jr. and Carol, Laura, Louis, Sibyl and her grandchildren Ann (nee Kobza) and Ian Gindes. She was preceded in death by Thomas Kobza, Sr., her husband of 55 years.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Crystal Lake, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private. Donations can be made to the Crystal Lake Food Pantry, 42 East St., Crystal Lake, IL, 60014.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lottie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.