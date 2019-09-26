|
Lottie Kobza
Born: October 13, 1926; Whiting, IN
Died: September 25, 2019; Crystal Lake, IL
Lottie Kobza (nee Soltys), 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 25, 2019. Lottie was a faithful member of St. Thomas the Apostle church. She had a special devotion to the Blessed Mother and the Eucharist.
Lottie is survived by her children, Thomas, Jr. and Carol, Laura, Louis, Sibyl and her grandchildren Ann (nee Kobza) and Ian Gindes. She was preceded in death by Thomas Kobza, Sr., her husband of 55 years.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Crystal Lake, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private. Donations can be made to the Crystal Lake Food Pantry, 42 East St., Crystal Lake, IL, 60014.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019