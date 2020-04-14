|
|
Louis A. Jurisch
Born: March 3, 1942; in Cleveland, OH
Died: April 9, 2020; in Marengo, IL
Louis A. Jurisch, 78, of Marengo passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at home following a long illness. He was born March 3, 1942 in Cleveland, OH, the son of Louis and Elizabeth (Nagy) Jurisch. In 1964 he married Carolyn Muth in LaCrosse, Wisconsin.
Louis was a scientist, teacher, woodworker, carver, & avid gardener.
Louis is survived by his spouse of 55 years, Carolyn; four children, Tony (Melissa) of Hillsboro, OR, Eric (Sophia) of Corona, CA, Heidi (Brian Barnes) of Anchorage, AK, and Karl (Lindsay) of Lakebay, WA; four grandchildren, and many nieces & nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Arthur.
A memorial gathering and interment will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Marengo-Union Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.marengo-unionfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 14, 2020