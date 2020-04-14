|
Louis D. Langford
Born: October 28, 1945; in Gary, IN
Died: April 10, 2020; in Glendale Heights, IL
Louis D. Langford, age 74, of Richmond, IL, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Amita Health Care in Glendale Heights, IL.
He was born in Gary, IN on October 28, 1945, a son of the late Elbert and Billie (Nelson) Langford.
He graduated from Edison High School in Lake Station, IN.
Lou was married to Katherine Wheeler on Feb. 8, 1975, in Arlington Heights, IL and she passed away May 10, 2013.
He served in the U.S. Navy as ETN2 from June 1966 to June 1972, in the Pacific Theater.
He was an engineer for Motorola in Arlington Heights for over 30 years, until his retirement.
His greatest passions were Indiana basketball, woodworking and spending time with his family. Some of his family's most fond memories are weekends of free-throw competitions and watching Larry Bird together.
Louis is survived by a daughter Amy (Jeff) Popp of Richmond, IL; two sons Jon Langford of Chicago, IL; Michael Langford of Lake Villa, IL; four grandchildren Heather, Natalie, Rosalie and Bennett; two sisters, Kathie Byrd and Carol Langford plus a brother, Russell (Sharon) Owen. He is also survived by is sweetheart, Mary Affeld, of Valparaiso, IN.
Private family services will be at Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home.
For info, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 14, 2020