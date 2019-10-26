|
Louis Francis Barone
Born: August 7, 1927; in Cicero, IL
Died: October 23, 2019; in Woodstock, IL
Louis Francis Barone, 92, of Woodstock, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born August 7, 1927 in Cicero, Illinois to Selvino and Mary (Geraldi) Barone.
Mr. Barone enlisted in the Navy in June of 1944, upon graduation from High School. He graduated DePaul University School of Law in 1951. He passed the Illinois State Bar exam on his first attempt as he was able to take the test prior to graduation due to being recalled to service because of the Korean War. His recall was eventually cancelled.
He married Joan Sweeney on June 3, 1961. He was elected Hanover Park Village Trustee: then Village Clerk: then Village President, the latter for a 12-year term. He served as a Vice President of Illinois Municipal League; and Chairman of Northwest Municipal Conference; finally retiring from Village government to enter the Deaconate, and was ordained April 25, 1987 by Cardinal Joseph Bernardin at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago.
He served in various ministries at St. Ansgar Church, Hanover Park for 18 years including Business Manager. He formed and ran a Village-wide Food Pantry and a Police Chaplain Department
He moved to Woodstock following the death of his beloved wife, Joan, to live with his daughter and family; where he served in various ministries at St. Mary Church in Woodstock. Lou was a diehard Cub fan.
He is survived by his son, John Barone; daughter, Mary Ann (Richard) Rizzo; grandchildren, Samantha Rizzo, Eva Rizzo, Richard Rizzo; a sister, Nancy Gray; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and two brothers, John Barone and Robert Barone.
A visitation will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 312 Lincoln Avenue, Woodstock from 9:00 am until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Hillside Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary Tuition Fund, or to St. Mary Church would be appreciated.
For information contact the Funeral Home at 815-338-1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 26, 2019