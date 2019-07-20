Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
For more information about
Louis Glatz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kristan Funeral Home
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John The Baptist Catholic Church
Johnsburg, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Glatz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Glatz


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis Glatz Obituary
Louis J. Glatz

Born:October 22, 1926; Henry, Il

Died: July 18, 2019; Johnsburg, Il

Visitation for Louis J. Glatz 92 of Johnsburg, IL, formerly of Mundelein is from 4-8 PM Monday July 22, 2019 at the Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Funeral mass is 10 AM Tuesday at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Johnsburg, IL. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Louis was born October 22, 1926 to Gertrude and Louis Glatz in Henry, IL. and died Thursday July 18, 2019 at home.

Louis was a hard worker from the time he graduated high school. He studied Electrical Engineering at IIT in Chicago. Louis worked in the shipyards in Chicago with his father. He then enlisted in the army where he trained to be a paratrooper, he was also an MP at Fort Sheridan. Louis then worked various jobs. Notably Victor Adding Machine, The Press Room, Crawsley, Honeywell, Underwriter Labs, Fansteel and Power Conversion Products. Upon retiring Louis and Connie founded and managed Glatz Gardens. Louis also loved gardening vegetables and flowers. Most proud of his Grand Champion Delphinium. Louis had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren. He loved to teach them about gardening, picking apples and taught all of them how to swim although he couldn't himself. But most importantly he loved treating them to McDonald's and Dunkin Donuts. Louis had a great story to tell about his past experiences: Dangerous jobs, mischievous adventures in the Army and as a child. As best said by his CNA, it's a miracle he got out of the Army without being court martialed.

He was a loving father to Connie (Mel) Glatz-Helms, Greg (Shauna) Glatz, Therese (Shawn) Allen, Christopher Glatz, Diane (Dale) Kluesener, Karen Fox (Wayne Fortney), brother of Dorothy Shipton, Kate (Tony) Nudo, Rita Furgye, Paul (Lilian) Glatz, George Glatz, Joe (Ardeth) Glatz, Judy O?Donnell, Philip Glatz and Ted (Rose) Glatz, grandfather of Jacob (Melissa), Adam (Jen), Tammy (Kevin), Tenella, Kurt, Clara, Tyler, Nathan, Bryan and Kyle (Heather). Great grandchildren: Nick, Lucas, Julia and AJ. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Patricia J. (Lutz) Glatz, they married on August 23, 1946, Mother, Father, brothers George and Paul, sisters Dorothy, Kate and Judy.

For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in the Northwest Herald on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Download Now