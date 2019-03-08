Louis Huszti



Born: September 20, 1943



Died: March 5, 2019



Louis "Lou" Huszti, 75, of Crystal Lake, was born on September 20, 1943 and passed away on March 5, 2019.



Lou was the devoted husband of the late Mary Lou (nee Mackall) for 37 years; loving and proud father of Jackie Gleixner, Kelly Hoenle and Tracey (Scott) Annen; adoring grandfather of Matthew, James, Katy, Madison, Luke, Mike, Olivia and Paige; brother of Wilma Mason; uncle and cousin of many.



Lou was preceded in death by his parents and wife; sisters, Marion Huszti and Pearle Sterling; and his beloved granddaughter, Jenna Gleixner.



Lou was an avid golfer who also had a passion for fitness and health. He was a current, dedicated accountant for Totem Lumber for over 25 years. He was also a faithful parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Crystal Lake. Lou will be remembered as a loyal "SUPER FAN" to every family member's sporting, musical and dance events.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10 from 3:00 to 7:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rt. 176), Crystal Lake. On Monday, March 11 his Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30am at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake.



Please omit flowers. Donations may be made in Lou's name to the Pioneer Center for Human Services to help the homeless, www.pioneercenter.org/donate.



Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family. Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary