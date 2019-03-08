Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
419 E Terra Cotta Ave
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
(815) 459-3411
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Huszti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis Huszti

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Louis Huszti Obituary
Louis Huszti

Born: September 20, 1943

Died: March 5, 2019

Louis "Lou" Huszti, 75, of Crystal Lake, was born on September 20, 1943 and passed away on March 5, 2019.

Lou was the devoted husband of the late Mary Lou (nee Mackall) for 37 years; loving and proud father of Jackie Gleixner, Kelly Hoenle and Tracey (Scott) Annen; adoring grandfather of Matthew, James, Katy, Madison, Luke, Mike, Olivia and Paige; brother of Wilma Mason; uncle and cousin of many.

Lou was preceded in death by his parents and wife; sisters, Marion Huszti and Pearle Sterling; and his beloved granddaughter, Jenna Gleixner.

Lou was an avid golfer who also had a passion for fitness and health. He was a current, dedicated accountant for Totem Lumber for over 25 years. He was also a faithful parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Crystal Lake. Lou will be remembered as a loyal "SUPER FAN" to every family member's sporting, musical and dance events.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 10 from 3:00 to 7:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rt. 176), Crystal Lake. On Monday, March 11 his Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30am at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake.

Please omit flowers. Donations may be made in Lou's name to the Pioneer Center for Human Services to help the homeless, www.pioneercenter.org/donate.

Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. For information, please call the funeral home at 815-459-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory- Crystal Lake
Download Now