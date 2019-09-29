|
Louis Shore Mortimer
Born: April 5, 1029; in Richland County, WI
Died: September 20, 2019; in Algonquin, IL
Louis Shore Mortimer, 90, of Algonquin passed away September 20, 2019 at home under the watchful eye of his loving wife Wanda Mortimer. His working career consisted of many years of farming in Wisconsin, Quaker Oats Research Farm in Barrington, IL., construction laborer with Ladd Enterprise in Crystal Lake IL., and maintenance at the Woodstock Hospital. He loved to travel, always with sandwiches packed for the long trip. He also enjoyed helping any of his 7 children with whatever projects he could be of assistance with. Louis was married to Wanda (Moser) on June 6, 1948. Their 71 years of marriage were filled with great love, happiness, and above all Faith.Louis is survived by his loving wife Wanda Mortimer, and his children Michael (Barbara) Mortimer, Milan (Judy) Mortimer, Wendell (Janenne) Mortimer, Nathan (Denise) Mortimer, Rosemary (Roger) Wascher, Wanita (Michael) Groesser, and Heather (Jack) King, as well as 18 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother and 2 sisters, and his beloved granddaughter Alicia Marie Mortimer. A Memorial service to honor Louis for all his great love, kindness, and faith that he has passed on to all those he loved and all who loved him, will be held on October 12, 2019 at Assembly of God Calvary Church, located at 5906 South Route 31, Crystal Lake, IL at 3:00 P.M. and will be followed by a luncheon at the Church. We respectfully request that any contributions being made go to Wanda Mortimer for her personal choice of charities. Wait Ross Allanson is in care of arrangements for information call 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 29, 2019