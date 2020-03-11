|
|
Louise C. Kunis
Born: August 1, 1937
Died: March 8, 2020
Louise C. Kunis, of Crystal Lake, IL, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born on August 1, 1937 in Chicago, IL to the late Bernard and Eleanore Haaker.
Louise had a life-long passion for choir and crafting. Her crochet baby booties made their way around the world and her six quilts a month warmed babies for many years of her retirement. She sang with Sweet Adelines for most of her adult life before retirement when she chose to focus on her local church choir as well as her family and friends. She spent many nights with her puzzles, both word and image based.
Louise will be deeply missed by her loving family. She is survived by her sons and daughter in law, Carl and Jennifer Kunis, and Glenn Kunis; her granddaughters, Niki Tello, Lorraine Gibson, and Katie Kunis; her great granddaughters, Destiny, McKenna, and Ady Tello; her sisters, Elayne Haaker, Charlotte Muecke, and Marcia Elmer; as well as her sons by heart, Mike Duty and Allen Doty.
She was preceded in death by her son by heart, Kenny Chambless.
A celebration of Louise's life will be held at 6pm on Tuesday April 28th, 2020 at Crystal Lake United Methodist Church 236 W Crystal Lake Ave, Crystal Lake, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Project Linus. www.projectlinus.org/donations
For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 11, 2020