Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Hale Chapel at First United Methodist Church
236 W. Crystal Lake Ave.
Crystal Lake, IL
Louise E. Bushen


1937 - 2019
Louise E. Bushen Obituary
Louise E. Bushen

Born: August 6, 1937

Died: August 4, 2019

Louise E. Bushen, 81, of Crystal Lake passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019. She was born on August 6, 1937 in Wheeling, West Virginia to John and Eleanor (nee Jeneski)Diehl. Louise loved to read, especially about animals. She loved all animals and even rescued many types with her daughter. Louise was employed with First Card for 25 years and later with GE until her retirement.

Louise will be joyfully remembered by her loving daughter, Dawn Cardwell; herbrothers, Bill and Bob (Karen) Diehl; her furry and feathered companions, Jackson, Ivan and Billie Sue.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, George Diehl, and sisters-in-law, Karen and Lola Diehl.

A celebration of Louise's life will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 4 PM in Hale Chapel at First United Methodist Church, 236 W. Crystal Lake Ave., CrystalLake. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite animal charity. Arrangements entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411.

For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Aug. 6, 2019
