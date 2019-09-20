|
Louise Elizabeth Weber
Born: January 6, 1916; in Highland Park, IL
Died: September 1, 2019; in Lake Geneva,
Still feisty and active until the end, Louise Weber passed away at age 103 of natural causes on September 1, 2019.
Louise Elizabeth Bain Gourlay was born on January 6, 1916 in Hamilton, Ontario. The family moved to Highland Park, IL when she was 13 and she attended Deerfield Community High School. After graduation she attended Northwestern University, earning her degree in 1938.
She married M. B. "Bud" Weber, a Northwestern graduate on January 11, 1941 and became a naturalized citizen on August 28, 1941. Bud entered the service in 1942 and Louise lived in Highland Park, IL with her parents until he was discharged from the service in 1945. She and Bud then moved to Worthington, OH and resided there until 1954 when they moved to Huntley, IL.
In Huntly, Louise assisted Bud in operating/owning Heineman Hardware. They moved to Madison, WI in the 1980'sI. There she was active in the local senior YMCA programs and enjoyed numerous trips to their cabin in Northern Wisconsin.
Louise enjoyed spending time with her family, especially watching her two sons at their high school and college sporting events.
Louise was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Ellen Gourlay, brother Alfred Gourlay of Tustin, CA, her husband of 64 years (Bud), and daughter-in-law Laurie (Brent) Weber. Surviving are her sons Bruce Weber of Belleville, WI andBrent Weber of Union, IL; five grandchildren: Jay Weber (Karen) of Cedarburg, WI; Angela Dunn (Peter) of Oregon, WI; Amy Vanoskey (Kenny) of Huntley, IL; Rebecca Nickol (John) of Lake in the Hills, IL; and Todd Weber of Woodstock, IL; six great grandchildren: Morgan and Madeline Weber; Trace and Katie Dunn; and Addison and Johnny Nickol.
A private service for family was held at Derrick Funeral and Crematory in Lake Geneva, WI on Saturday, September 7, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the or the American Cancer Association.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Sept. 20, 2019