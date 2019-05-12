Lowell A. Cutsforth



Born: August 24, 1938



Died: May 9, 2019



Lowell A. Cutsforth, 80, of Fox River Grove, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019.



Lowell was born on August 24, 1938 in New Auburn, Wisconsin to the late Archie Cutsforth and Ethel (Stevens) Ernst. He was the third of four children, two preceded him in death.



Lowell earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and a Master of Business of Administration from the Illinois Institute of Technology. He was an electrical engineer for Lucent Technologies, retiring in 1996.



Lowell was a model public servant. He served on the Board of Education for the Fox River Grove School District 3 for 16.5 years. He also served on the Fox River Grove Zoning Board of Appeals for 21 years as well as the village's Planning Commission for 8 years. Mr. Cutsforth was a member of the Fox River Grove Lions Club for 32 years, serving as president for three of those years. Lowell held elected office as an Algonquin Township Trustee for 16 years. He also served as the Precinct 22 Committeeman for 28 years.



Lowell enjoyed an active lifestyle as an avid runner completing the Chicago Marathon in October 1984. He enjoyed traveling the United States especially national parks and Civil War historical sites. Growing up in northern Wisconsin he was an avid Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan.



Lowell is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary Ann; daughters, Susan Cutsforth and Sarah (Keith) Eaheart ; grandson Aidan; his brother, Lynn (Ardith) Cutsforth; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers; Elwin (Dolores) and Ronald (Joy).



There will be a visitation for Lowell on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Kahle-Moore Funeral Home, 403 Silver Lake Rd., Cary. Funeral Service Wednesday, May 15th at the Community United Methodist Church, 400 Opatrny Dr., Fox River Grove at 10:30 AM and will be followed with burial at Windridge Memorial Park.



Memorials can be directed to the Community United Methodist Church in Fox River Grove and the Lions Club International Endowment Fund. For info: 847-639-3817 or kahlemoore.com Published in the Northwest Herald on May 12, 2019