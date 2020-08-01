Lowell R. WagnerBorn: April 17, 1924; in Shelbyville, ILDied: March 30, 2020; in Belvidere, ILLowell R. Wagner, 95, of Belvidere, IL, formerly from Marengo, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home. He was born on Thursday, April 17, 1924 in Shelbyville, IL to the late H. Ray and Letha A. (Pfeiffer) Wagner. Lowell proudly served in The United States Navy Seabees during WWII. He married Marjorie Otis - Kirchhoff on Friday, April 18, 1980 in Marengo, IL.Lowell is loved and will be greatly missed by his beloved wife, Marjorie; sons, David L. (Lynn) Wagner, Dana R. Wagner, Darrell D. (Donna) Wagner, David W. (Maria) Kirchhoff, Daniel W. (Melissa) Kirchhoff; daughter in law, Sheri Wagner; grandchildren, 10; great grandchildren, 21; great great grandchildren, 2; step-grandchildren, 8; brother, Noel Wagner; sister in law, Janet Wagner.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray & Letha; son, Dale A. Wagner; daughter, Lisa L. Wagner; granddaughters, April Wagner, Lori Wagner, Jacqueline Kirchhoff; brother, Cleo Wagner.The family would like to thank Northern Illinois Hospice for their compassion and care.A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Zion Lutheran Church on 412 Jackson St. in Marengo, IL. A visitation will take place from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Military Honors will take place after the service. Seating will be social distanced and wearing masks are encouraged. A memorial fund has been established in the family's name to be used for a charity of the family's choice.