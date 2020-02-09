|
Lucile M. Nerge
Born: February 20, 1928; in Elmhurst, IL
Died: February 2, 2020; in Delavan, WI
Lucile M. Nerge, 91, of Delavan formerly of Harvard, IL passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Delavan Health Services in Delavan, WI.
She was born February 20, 1928, in Elmhurst, IL the daughter of the late August and Clara (Kanis) Thies.
Lucile was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. She enjoyed bowling, dancing, watching the Price is Right game show and listening to Lawrence Welk.
On November 22, 1945, Lucile married Stuart W. Nerge in Schaumburg, IL. He preceded her in death on August 13, 2008. She enjoyed helping Stuart out on the farm and loved to cook.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law Donna Nerge; two grandchildren Jason, and Danielle (Dave) Voght; great-grandson Connor Voght; sister-in-law Dorothy Nerge and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and children Danny and David Nerge.
Visitation will 11 am - 12 noon Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 504 E. Diggins St. Harvard, IL. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 pm with Pastor Elizabeth Martin officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Harvard.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 9, 2020