Lucille Ann Smith



Born: August 23, 1930; in Spring Grove, IL



Died: July 6, 2020; in Johnsburg, IL



Lucille Ann "LuAnn" Smith, age, 89, passed away peacefully at home on July 6, 2020 with her family by her side.



She was born on, August 23, 1930 in Spring Grove, IL, the daughter of Edward and Olivia (Kattner) Bauer.



She married Harold Smith on September 8, 1951 at St. Mary's Church in McHenry, IL.



LuAnn grew up in Ringwood and later in life worked for Morton Chemical as a Lab Technician, for 40 years.



She was a long time member of St John the Baptist Church in Johnsburg. She was a Girl Scout and Cub Scout Leader. In her free time she enjoyed bowling in the Thursday Night League for over 50 Years and was known as McHenry County's Euchre "Champion" to many. LuAnn was known to enjoy Manhattans and to chug-a-lug Miller Light with the best of them.



She is survived by her children: Warren "Pete" Smith (Sherrie) of McHenry, IL and Karen A. Quenaud (Michel), of Jeanette, PA; her grandchildren: Andrea (Josh) Shrum, Bryan (Katie) Quenaud, Carly (Joe) Girard



Laurent (Sarah) Quenaud, Peter (Marissa) Smith, Christine (Josh) Quenaud; her great-grandchildren: Avary Shrum, McKenna Shrum, Colton Girard, Cole Quenaud, Bauer Girard, Claire Quenaud, Luci Quenaud, Edie LuAnn Smith; her sister Joan Miller (Charles), McHenry, IL, as well as sisters-in law Dorothy Bauer and Georgia Bauer



LuAnn was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Harold Smith; her father Edward Bauer; her mother Olivia Bauer; brothers: Urban, Roland, Warren, George and Marvin Bauer, as well as her sister-in-law Kay Bauer.



LuAnn's family would like to thank her caregiver Jeanette Gamboa for an exceptional care and the words of encouragement during this difficult time.



Visitation will take place on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 1 pm to 4 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 591 Ridgeview Dr. McHenry, IL. Family and friends will meet at St. John the Baptist Church in Johnsburg, IL on Monday, July 13, 2020 for a 10 am Funeral Mass. Interment will follow the Mass at the church cemetery.



Family wishes for everyone to be safe, therefore: those who are able to attend the services are asked to wear a mask and practice safe distancing protocols.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be directed to St John the Baptist Church, Johnsburg, IL or the Village of Ringwood Park Improvements Fund.





