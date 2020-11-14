Lucille Finn Piechota
Born: October 21, 1946
Died: November 7, 2020
Lucille Finn Piechota, age 74, of Wonder Lake, Illinois, passed away on November 7, 2020.
She was born on October 21, 1946 in Berwyn, Illinois, the daughter of Harold and Dorothy Finn. She married the love of her life, Casimir Piechota on July 4, 1987 and they spent 33 wonderful years together.
Lucille is survived by her husband Casimir, and her daughter Dorianna Piechota of Wonder Lake.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Lucille worked as an Asset Manager for the U.S General Services Administration for many years and was passionate about her work. She was a member of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg, where she and Casimir were married and were parishioners there for many years. Lucille always loved horses and enjoyed the farm that they built, especially riding and showing. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Memorial mass will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that you donate in Lucille's name to your favorite charity
.
