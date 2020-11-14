1/1
Lucille Finn Piechota
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille Finn Piechota

Born: October 21, 1946

Died: November 7, 2020

Lucille Finn Piechota, age 74, of Wonder Lake, Illinois, passed away on November 7, 2020.

She was born on October 21, 1946 in Berwyn, Illinois, the daughter of Harold and Dorothy Finn. She married the love of her life, Casimir Piechota on July 4, 1987 and they spent 33 wonderful years together.

Lucille is survived by her husband Casimir, and her daughter Dorianna Piechota of Wonder Lake.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Lucille worked as an Asset Manager for the U.S General Services Administration for many years and was passionate about her work. She was a member of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Johnsburg, where she and Casimir were married and were parishioners there for many years. Lucille always loved horses and enjoyed the farm that they built, especially riding and showing. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Memorial mass will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that you donate in Lucille's name to your favorite charity.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Colonial Funeral Home. www.colonialmchenry.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 14, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved