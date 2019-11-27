|
|
Lucille G. Pedersen
Born: June 7, 1922; in Chicago, IL
Died: November 25; 2019; in Huntley, IL
Lucille G. Pedersen, 97, of Crystal Lake passed away November 25, 2019. She was born June 7, 1922 in Chicago to August and Elizabeth (Keisler) Bruns. On May 10, 1940 Lucille married Louis Pedersen in Kahoka, Missouri.
Lucille's biggest joy in life was her family and friends. She held a special place in her heart for her grandchildren. She also loved cooking, baking, and tending her flowers and garden.
Lucille is survived by her children, Ken (Donna) Pedersen, Shirley (Bill) Berghorn, and Betty (Jim) Bernotas; her daughter-in-law, Judy Pedersen; her sisters-in-law, Elsie Bruns and Clara Bruns; and her grandchildren, Cindy, Ken, Greg, Phil, Becky, Shannon, Michelle, David, Jason, and Aaron. She was also blessed with an abundance of great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Louis; her children, Robert Pedersen and David Pedersen; her grandson, Michael Calhoon; and her siblings, Florence Bruns, Bernice Landmeier, Verdell Gritmacker, Adeline Underwood, Harold Bruns, Mildred Wagner, and LeRoy Bruns.
There will be a visitation from 4 to 8pm on Friday, November 29 at Querhammer & Flagg Funeral Home, 500 W. Terra Cotta Ave., Crystal Lake. Visitation will continue from 10 to 11am on Saturday, November 30 at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 485 W Woodstock St, Crystal Lake. The service will follow at 11am.
Interment will be in McHenry County Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ or JourneyCare at www.journeycare.org.
Online condolences may be made at www.querhammerandflagg.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Nov. 27, 2019