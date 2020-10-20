Ludmia Mleczko
Born: March 17, 1927
Died: October 15, 2020
Ludmia Mleczko, 93 of Algonquin, IL passed away Thursday October 15. She was born on March 17 (St. Patrick's Day) in 1927 in Eastern Poland.
She often shared the joy of her youth with a loving family home filled with song and dance even in the darkest of times. She experienced many hardships during WWII before coming to the US in 1958 to help her elderly aunt. Planning to stay for only a few months she met her husband and they were married in Chicago in 1959. Ludmia lived a life of love and care for those in need. While raising 3 children she would regularly send care packages to her family and friends in Communist Poland and supported many charities throughout her life. She was a devout Catholic and member of St. Margaret Mary Church. As a result of experiencing hunger as a child she would pray every day for the poor and hungry. Her main purpose in life was to make sure all life around her thrived. She brought joy to everyone she touched and lived her life leaving every situation and person better.
She is survived by her sisters Izabella and Kazimiera in Poland, children Mary Philipps (David) of IL, Krystine Reynolds (John) and John Mleczko of CA, and grandchildren Timof IL and Elizabeth Philipps of OH.
Preceded in death by her parents Emil and Paulina, her husband John, sister Elbieta and two siblings Stasia and Ludwig who died in childhood.
Funeral Mass, Thursday October 22 at 11:00AM with visitation beginning at 10AM, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 111 S. Hubbard St. Algonquin. Internment St. John Nepomucene Cemetery, Fox River Grove. Wait Ross allanson Funeral & Cremation Services are in care of the arrangements, for information call 847-658-4232 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
There will be a live-steam available for those not able to attend on St. Margaret Mary's parish YouTube channel. Please follow this link. www.youtube.com/channel/UC_iPQKGd_GrYnNEpFKw_L6g