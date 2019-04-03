Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home
10011 Main Street
Richmond, IL 60071
(815) 678-7311
Resources
More Obituaries for Luella May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luella K. May

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Luella K. May Obituary
Luella K. May

Born: December 5, 1920; in Ringwood, IL

Died: April 1, 2019; in McHenry, IL

Luella K. May, 98, of Spring Grove, IL, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 while in the company of family members, at Fox Point Center, McHenry, IL.

She was born in Ringwood, IL on December 5, 1920, a daughter of the late Peter and Frances (Stilling) Miller.

She was married to Edward M. May on August 27, 1941, in Johnsburg, IL and he passed away April 30, 2002.

She was a member of the Christian Mothers and a Gold Star mother.

Luella is survived by four daughters, Judy (Earl) Howe, of Harvard, IL, Theresa (Michael) Milligan, of Black Pointe, Nova Scotia, Eileen Gwizdala, of Richmond, IL, Gloria (Larry) Deguisne, of Naperville, IL; three sons, Harvey (Theresa) May, of McHenry, IL, Vern (Joann) May, of Cary, IL, Larry (Jill) May, of Crystal Lake, IL; 23 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter; two sisters, Marilyn Benoy, of Woodstock, IL and Betty Smith, of McHenry, IL; two brothers, Walter (Barbara) Miller, of Ringwood, IL and Jack (Irene) Miller, of Watertown, WI.

She was preceded by two sons, Daniel May and Joseph May; granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann Marzahl; son-in-law, Barry Gwizdala; sisters, Delores May, Jeanette Raemaker; brothers, Alvin, Gerald, Roman and Donald Miller.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. Saturday April 6, 2019 until the Mass of Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church 2118 Main St, Spring Grove, IL. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Jarmoluk will celebrate. Interment will be in St. Peter Cemetery in Spring Grove, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Daniel May Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 186 Richmond, IL 60071.

For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ehorn-Adams Funeral Home
Download Now