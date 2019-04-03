Luella K. May



Born: December 5, 1920; in Ringwood, IL



Died: April 1, 2019; in McHenry, IL



Luella K. May, 98, of Spring Grove, IL, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 while in the company of family members, at Fox Point Center, McHenry, IL.



She was born in Ringwood, IL on December 5, 1920, a daughter of the late Peter and Frances (Stilling) Miller.



She was married to Edward M. May on August 27, 1941, in Johnsburg, IL and he passed away April 30, 2002.



She was a member of the Christian Mothers and a Gold Star mother.



Luella is survived by four daughters, Judy (Earl) Howe, of Harvard, IL, Theresa (Michael) Milligan, of Black Pointe, Nova Scotia, Eileen Gwizdala, of Richmond, IL, Gloria (Larry) Deguisne, of Naperville, IL; three sons, Harvey (Theresa) May, of McHenry, IL, Vern (Joann) May, of Cary, IL, Larry (Jill) May, of Crystal Lake, IL; 23 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter; two sisters, Marilyn Benoy, of Woodstock, IL and Betty Smith, of McHenry, IL; two brothers, Walter (Barbara) Miller, of Ringwood, IL and Jack (Irene) Miller, of Watertown, WI.



She was preceded by two sons, Daniel May and Joseph May; granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann Marzahl; son-in-law, Barry Gwizdala; sisters, Delores May, Jeanette Raemaker; brothers, Alvin, Gerald, Roman and Donald Miller.



Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. Saturday April 6, 2019 until the Mass of Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church 2118 Main St, Spring Grove, IL. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Jarmoluk will celebrate. Interment will be in St. Peter Cemetery in Spring Grove, IL.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Daniel May Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 186 Richmond, IL 60071.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Daniel May Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 186 Richmond, IL 60071.

For information, please call 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.