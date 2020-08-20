Lukasz Matlakowski
Born: February 25, 1980
Died: August 14, 2020
Lukasz "Lucas" Matlakowski, age 40, of Woodstock, passed away August 14, 2020.
He was born on February 25, 1980 in Krasnik Fabryczny Lublin, Poland to Zbiegniew and Bozena (Wojtaszek) Matlakowski. He married Michele Bakazan on October 25th, 2016
Lucas was a man of many talents. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, listening to music and was a huge car enthusiast. He was a great man that was willing to help out anyone in need. He mostly and genuinely loved spending time with his wife, daughters, family and his friends.
Lucas is survived by his wife, his daughter Kylie, step-daughters Hailey and Melanie Virella, his parents, a brother Bart Matlakowski, cousin Marcin Matlakowski, mother and father in-law Carey and Scott Janik, brother-in-law Karl Deyerler, many extended family in Poland and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother Krystyna Wojtaszek, God Father and uncle Mark Dudkeiwicz.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to the family.
For information call Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710 or see our website at www.slmcfh.com
.