Lydia Katherine Cross
Born: September 14, 1930; in Frankfurt, Germany
Died: October 19, 2020; in Rockford, IL
Lydia Katherine Cross, 90, of Harvard passed away on October 19, 2020, at Javon Bae Hospital, Rockford, IL.
She was born September 14, 1930, in Frankfurt, Germany to Adolf and Katherine (Steiniger) Nestele. Lydia worked at Admiral Corporation for 27 years she retired in 1982. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and baking cookies for family and friends.
Lydia married Harold J. Cross on July 16, 1951, in Germany. He preceded her in death on March 31, 2010.
Survivors include her nephew Andreas Nestele of Germany; great nieces and nephews Markus and Felicitas; four sisters-in-law; Christina Nestele, Nancy (Craig) Smith, Betty Cross, and Mary (Bill) Sigler.
She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, and one brother Gunther Nestele.
Graveside services will be 11:00 am Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 20501 Brink Street, Harvard, IL.
