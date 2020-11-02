1/
Lydia Katherine Cross
1930 - 2020
Lydia Katherine Cross

Born: September 14, 1930; in Frankfurt, Germany

Died: October 19, 2020; in Rockford, IL

Lydia Katherine Cross, 90, of Harvard passed away on October 19, 2020, at Javon Bae Hospital, Rockford, IL.

She was born September 14, 1930, in Frankfurt, Germany to Adolf and Katherine (Steiniger) Nestele. Lydia worked at Admiral Corporation for 27 years she retired in 1982. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and baking cookies for family and friends.

Lydia married Harold J. Cross on July 16, 1951, in Germany. He preceded her in death on March 31, 2010.

Survivors include her nephew Andreas Nestele of Germany; great nieces and nephews Markus and Felicitas; four sisters-in-law; Christina Nestele, Nancy (Craig) Smith, Betty Cross, and Mary (Bill) Sigler.

She was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, and one brother Gunther Nestele.

Graveside services will be 11:00 am Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 20501 Brink Street, Harvard, IL.

For more information contact Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home at 815-943-5400.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.


Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Auburn Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
November 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home
