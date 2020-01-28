Home

Lynn M. (Thomas) Thillman

Lynn M. Thillman

(nee Thomas)

Born: October 2, 1946

Died: January 22, 2020

Lynn M. (Thomas) Thillman, 73, of Crystal Lake passed away January 22, 2020. She was born October 2nd, 1946 in Wyandotte, MI to the late Clayton and Jeannette (Lothian) Thomas.

Lynn was a graduate of Crystal Lake Central High School Class of 1964. On June 7, 1969 she married Douglas Thillman at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Crystal Lake.

She enjoyed reading, spending time with her grandchildren, collecting shells at the beach, relaxing in the sun, and dinners with her birthday group.

Lynn will be missed by her daughter, Allison (Matt) Lisle of Lakewood; her grandchildren, Isabella, Jackson and Delaney Lisle; sisters, Donna (Robert) Jones, of Blacksburg, VA and Carol (Jim) Henry, of Crystal Lake; niece, Karen (James) Devens; and nephews, Mark Jones, Brian (Christina) Collins and Mark (Bridget) Collins; along with many great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Douglas, and her nephew, Christopher Jones.

A memorial service is set for February 7th, at 3 PM at First Congregational Church, 461 Pierson St, Crystal Lake.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lynn's name can be made to the at .

Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to leave condolences for the family or call 815-459-3411 for more information.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
