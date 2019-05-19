Lynne V. Grant



Born: March 21, 1946



Died: May 13, 2019



Lynne V. Grant (Steiger), 73 of Algonquin, died peacefully, May 13, 2019.



Visitation will be on Friday, May 24, from 4-7 pm with a service held at 7pm at DeFiore Funeral Home -10763 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.



Lynne was born on March 21, 1946 in Reading, PA the daughter of John and Vivien Steiger. Her family is currently and have been in the Reading area since the 1700's.



She is survived by her children, Tanya (Rich) Pierce, Kristen Williams and Lauren (Daniel) Sturwold, by her grandchildren, Madeleine, Dante, Bryce, Quentin, and Audrey, Great Grandchildren, Matthew, Isaiah, and Kahne, by her siblings; Jan, Jon (Butch), Jonathan (Junior), Timothy, Gretchen, Michelle and by many nieces and nephews.



Lynne is preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, Michael John, and sister, Sharon.



Published in the Northwest Herald on May 19, 2019