M. Lynn Bruce



M. Lynn Bruce of McHenry passed away on Monday, June 15th. Lynn grew up in Crystal Lake, the daughter of Dr. John "Jack" Purvey and Clarice J. Purvey (Miller). She graduated from Crystal Lake Central High School in 1963. Lynn married Kenneth R. Bruce in 1965 and they lived together in McHenry, where Lynn worked for the McHenry Medical Group, McHenry High School East Campus, and with her husband at Riviera Yacht Basin, the marina on The Fox River that their family owned and operated.



Lynn loved old movies, getting dirt under her nails working in the garden and playing with her granddaughters. She loved people, and if a friend wanted to stop by, her door was always open. Many friends came into her life and all insisted on calling her Mom. Always ready for fun, singing loudly, laughing hard, or running through the sprinkler on the front lawn, Lynn had a giving heart that always put friends and family first.



Lynn was preceded in death by her brother John Purvey and sister Patty Church. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Richard Bruce, her sons Jacob (Alison Coil), Kevin (Tracy), her granddaughters Ella, Amaiah, Lily, her brothers Michael Purvey, Alan Purvey and sister Peggy Lozynski.





