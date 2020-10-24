Madonna E. Cook
Born: October 1, 1951
Died: October 21, 2020
Madonna E. Cook, born October 1, 1951, in Chicago, IL is the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Brady) Meegan.
Madonna graduated from Rush University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. She dedicated her life to family and individuals with disabilities at Misericordia, Marionjoy Rehabilitation Hospital, and Mount St. Joseph. On June 12, 1992, Madonna married the love of her life, George Cook, and embarked on a journey of travel and adventure.
Sadly, on October 21, 2020, she passed away at home surrounded by family.
She is survived by her husband, George; brothers and sisters, Michael Meegan, David (Genevieve) Meegan, Patricia Wiet, Martha Meegan; godson, Ron Bailitz Jr.; several nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joseph & James Meegan; sister, Helen Bailitz.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 26, at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Rd. in Huntley.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online at PSP.org
The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Information (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com