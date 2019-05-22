Maebelle I. Downey



Born: July 28, 1916



Died: May 19, 2019



Maebelle I. Downey, 102, of Belvidere, formerly of Capron, IL died on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Maple Crest Nursing Home.



She was born July 28, 1916, in Capron, IL to Fredrick and Helena (Stall) Durley. She married John C. Downey, on February 12, 1937. He preceded her in death on July 4, 2001.



Maebelle was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, American Legion Women's Auxiliary, as well as the Harvard Moose Lodge. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, and spending time with her family.



Survivors include her children Dennis (Janett) Downey of Cave Creek, AZ, Thomas Downey of Fennimore, WI, and Timothy (Patricia) Downey of Poplar Grove; three grandchildren Greg (Julie) Downey, Brian (Julie) Downey, and Tara Roesch; three great-grandchildren Henry, Katlyn, Susan, and Nathan.



She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; six siblings; and daughter-in-law Jeanne Downey.



Visitation will be held from 10-11 A.M Friday, May 24, 2019, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 206 E. Front St. Harvard, IL 60033. Interment will be in Capron Cemetery, Capron, IL.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to OSF HealthCare Foundation, 530 NE Glen Oak Ave, Peoria, IL 61637.



Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.



For more information call the funeral home at 815-943-5400. Published in the Northwest Herald on May 22, 2019