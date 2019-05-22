Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
(815) 943-5400
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
107 West Sumner Street
Harvard, IL 60033
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
206 E. Front St.
Harvard, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maebelle Downey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maebelle I. Downey


1916 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maebelle I. Downey Obituary
Maebelle I. Downey

Born: July 28, 1916

Died: May 19, 2019

Maebelle I. Downey, 102, of Belvidere, formerly of Capron, IL died on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Maple Crest Nursing Home.

She was born July 28, 1916, in Capron, IL to Fredrick and Helena (Stall) Durley. She married John C. Downey, on February 12, 1937. He preceded her in death on July 4, 2001.

Maebelle was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, American Legion Women's Auxiliary, as well as the Harvard Moose Lodge. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children Dennis (Janett) Downey of Cave Creek, AZ, Thomas Downey of Fennimore, WI, and Timothy (Patricia) Downey of Poplar Grove; three grandchildren Greg (Julie) Downey, Brian (Julie) Downey, and Tara Roesch; three great-grandchildren Henry, Katlyn, Susan, and Nathan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; six siblings; and daughter-in-law Jeanne Downey.

Visitation will be held from 10-11 A.M Friday, May 24, 2019, at Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, 107 W. Sumner St. Harvard, IL 60033. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 206 E. Front St. Harvard, IL 60033. Interment will be in Capron Cemetery, Capron, IL.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to OSF HealthCare Foundation, 530 NE Glen Oak Ave, Peoria, IL 61637.

Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.saundersmcfarlin.net.

For more information call the funeral home at 815-943-5400.
Published in the Northwest Herald on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now