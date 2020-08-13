1/1
Maltilde Carmen Montilla
1940 - 2020
Matilde Carmen Montilla

Born: May 10, 1940

Died: August 10, 2020

Matilde Carmen Montilla, lovingly known as Patsy, passed away peacefully after a long illness last Monday in the presence of her husband, Fernando, her daughter Patricia, and her two caregivers, Darla Benoit and Tammy Boduch.

Patsy was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico and was married to Fernando Alfredo Montilla for 56 years. She earned a Bachelor of Science from Eastern Michigan University and Master of Social Work from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

In addition to being a devoted wife and mother to her two children, Fernando Alfredo Montilla, Jr. and Patricia Marie Montilla, Patsy dedicated more than thirty years of her life to helping others as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at the Washtenaw County Assault Crisis Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan and at the Family Service & Community Mental Health Center in McHenry, Illinois.

She leaves behind her husband, her two children, her sister and brother-in-law, Sara Oetting Shepard and Fernando Doval, and her three grandchildren, Matson, Will and Marta. Patsy was endeared by everyone she met. She lived a full and love filled life and will be greatly missed.

For information, 815 678-7311 or visit www.ehornadams.com.


Published in Northwest Herald on Aug. 13, 2020.
