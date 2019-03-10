Marc Hendricks



Born: September 16, 1960



Died: February 20, 2019



Marc Hendricks was a caring son, loving brother, an amazing husband, wonderful friend, a wholly devoted father. He left us too soon, and will be greatly missed.



Marc was born on September 16th, 1960 to Jayne and Edward Hendricks. He grew up on a dairy farm in Marengo, Illinois. His two younger sisters, Darla and Hope, loved having an older brother to offer a helping hand and a fair share of teasing. It was a very loving family.



He loved reading, history, gaming, and listening to the Beatles. At a young age, he developed a passion for playing tabletop games, which continued through out his life. He began playing war strategy and role playing games, and had a wonderful group of friends that also loved to game together. Marc had his own law practice in Albuquerque for many years and helped countless disabled people receive their much needed benefits. One trip to the game store in Albuquerque led to so many wonderful and lasting friendships. Marc loved to game, cook, read, brew beer, and spend time with his friends and family.



He was a dedicated and loving father, and was so proud of his daughter, Anastasia, who is currently attending the University of Toronto. He was so grateful to be a part of such a wonderful family and he cherished his great friends. He was full of love and he will be greatly missed.



Marc passed away on February 20th, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He was surrounded by people who loved him dearly.



Marc is survived by his parents, Ed and Jayne Hendricks; his sisters, Hope Peters and Darla Smith; his wife, Judy; and his daughter, Anastasia.



The burial site service will be March 8th, 2019, 2:00 pm, Vista Verde, 4370 Rd, Rio Rancho, NM. Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary