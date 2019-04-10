Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick Funeral Home
284 Park Street
Hampshire, IL 60140
(847) 683-2711
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcella Spears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcella Louise Spears

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marcella Louise Spears Obituary
MARCELLA LOUISE SPEARS

Born: August 13, 1919; in Marengo, IL

Died: April 5, 2019; in Woodstock, IL

Marcella Louis (Wright) Spears, 99 years and 7 months, of Marengo, passed away peacefully, on April 5, 2019 in Woodstock, accompanied by her loving family.

Marcella was born August 13, 1919 in Marengo Township to C. Perry Wright and Helen Louise (Crissey) Wright. She graduated from Marengo Community High School in 1937 and married Richie Russell Spears in 1938.

Marcella was a wonderful cook and baker and spent countless hours teaching and caring for her five children. She frequently read to her children in the evenings, impressing on them the value of education. Her descendant's and their spouses eventually earned over 50 college degrees. She was also very active in the Marengo First Baptist Church where her family had been members for seven generations. Marcella served as church secretary, was a leader in the American Baptist Women's group and for many years organized the church's annual May Breakfast fundraising event. She was strong in her faith in Christ Jesus. Marcella enjoyed touring, hiking in the woods, bowling and golfing. She was a very caring and loving individual who impressed everyone that knew her. The family would like to thank the staff at Hearthstone Manor Woodstock for the excellent care given to Marcella.

Marcella is survived by her sisters, Doris L. (Wright) McNeese and Jean L. (Wright) Thornhill. She has over 70 descendant's and their spouses. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Richard Lee Spears and Nancy Marie (Johnson) Spears, David Lewis Spears, Judith Lynn (Spears) Weiss and William S. Weiss, and Jeffrey Scott Spears and Debora Rae (Laughlin) Spears. She is also survived by her grandchildren, William D. Weiss, David M. Spears, Steven D. Weiss, John H. Spears, Brian D. Spears, Warren O. Spears, Amy L. Weiss, Jennifer C. (Sindermann) Mulligan, Timothy R. Sinderman, Erin M. (Spears) Koroll, Ryan P. Spears, Courtney C. (Spears) Johnson and Caitlin C. (Spears) Durand. In addition, she is survived by 28 great grandchildren.

Marcella was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her sister, Mary R. (Wright) Reh, her daughter, Patricia Louise (Spears) Sindermann, her son-in-law Fredrick L. A. Sindermann, and her granddaughter, Katherine M. (Spears) Artis.

Visitation, Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church Marengo, 320 E. Washington St., with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Following the luncheon, burial for family and close friends will be held at 2:30 at McHenry County Memorial Park, Woodstock.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the First Baptist Church Marengo, Marcella Spears Fund.

Fredrick Funeral Home, Hampshire is assisting the family. Express online condolences at: www.fredrickfuneralhome.com
Published in the Northwest Herald from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now