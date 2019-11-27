|
Mardell Papka
Born: December 31, 1940; in Woodstock, IL
Died: November 25, 2019; in Barrington, IL
Mardell Papka, 78 passed away November 25, 2019. She was born on December 31, 1940 to Samuel and Martha Wise. She was the loving mother of Wanda (Ken) Stauber, Timothy (Wendy) Papka and the late Annette Papka. She was the proud grandmother of Alisha Stauber, Andrew Stauber, Teagan Papka, and Kyle Papka. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter: Annette Papka.
She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, which she loved dearly and was very faithful. Mardell enjoyed selling Avon and waitressing at several local restaurants. She had many friends and enjoyed playing cards and bingo with them.
Visitation, 9am until time of funeral service at 11am at Zion Lutheran Church, 412 Jackson St., Marengo, IL on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Burial at Marengo-City Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: Zion Lutheran Church or Journeycare, Barrington. For info call the funeral home at (815) 568-8131.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019