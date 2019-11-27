Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marengo-Union Funeral Home
505 East Grant Highway
Marengo, IL 60152
(815) 568-8131
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
412 Jackson St
Marengo, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
412 Jackson St
Marengo, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mardell Papka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mardell Papka

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mardell Papka Obituary
Mardell Papka

Born: December 31, 1940; in Woodstock, IL

Died: November 25, 2019; in Barrington, IL

Mardell Papka, 78 passed away November 25, 2019. She was born on December 31, 1940 to Samuel and Martha Wise. She was the loving mother of Wanda (Ken) Stauber, Timothy (Wendy) Papka and the late Annette Papka. She was the proud grandmother of Alisha Stauber, Andrew Stauber, Teagan Papka, and Kyle Papka. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter: Annette Papka.

She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, which she loved dearly and was very faithful. Mardell enjoyed selling Avon and waitressing at several local restaurants. She had many friends and enjoyed playing cards and bingo with them.

Visitation, 9am until time of funeral service at 11am at Zion Lutheran Church, 412 Jackson St., Marengo, IL on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Burial at Marengo-City Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Zion Lutheran Church or Journeycare, Barrington. For info call the funeral home at (815) 568-8131.
Published in the Northwest Herald from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mardell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Marengo-Union Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -