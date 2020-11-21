1/1
Margaret Alice Major
1945 - 2020
Margaret Alice Major

Born: October 20, 1945; in Evanston, IL

Died: November 17, 2020; in Elgin, IL

Margaret Alice Major of Wonder Lake, Illinois, passed away peacefully on November 17, 2020 at the age of 75.

She was born on October 20, 1945 in Evanston, Illinois, the daughter of Matthew and Margaret Olk.

Margie enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, siblings and friends. For all who knew Margie know that she was an avid fan of John Denver and classical musical. She loved to travel, and get together with her sisters and daughters to do crafts. She also volunteered for St. Vincent DePaul.

Her family has fond memories of her and her beautiful smile.

She is survived by her six children, Jeffrey (Beth) Major, Dawn (Brian Zorc) Kovac, Margaret (Peg) Major, Stephen (Anita) Major, Julie (Phil) Krepel, Rory (Paul Funk) Thomas, 16 grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Maryanne Oldenburg, Jeannie (Gene) Hanson, Nancy Gundelach, Loring (Buster) Olk, Teresa Cottrell, Matthew (DeAnne) Olk, and many nieces and nephews.

Her parents preceded her in death.

Visitation will be held at The Church of Holy Apostles, 5211 Bull Valley Rd, McHenry, Illinois on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, 10 people at a time will be able to pay their respects. A Mass will immediately follow. The interment will be at 12:15 pm at St. Mary's Cemetery on Rt. 31 North McHenry. The family will have a private celebration of Margie's life following the interment.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Margaret's name may be directed to St. Vincent DePaul Society.

Colonial Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.colonialmchenry.com or 815-385-0063.


Published in Northwest Herald on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of Holy Apostles
NOV
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Church of Holy Apostles
NOV
24
Burial
12:15 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home & Crematory
591 Ridgeview Drive
McHenry, IL 60050
(815) 385-0063
