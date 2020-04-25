Margaret Ann Bailey Born: July 14, 1932; in Fairfield, AL Died: April 23, 2020; in Barrington, IL Margaret Ann Bailey (nee Henderson), 87, passed away peacefully April 23, 2020 at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington. She was born July 14, 1932 in Fairfield, AL to the late Lawrence and Brooskie Mae (nee Bell) Henderson. Margaret is survived by her children, Donna Bailey, Leonard (Denise) Bailey, Jamie (Richard Staback) Bailey, Robyn (Peter) Fantino and Brooke (Jeremy Schilling) Bailey; ten grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sister, Henrietta Lamb; nieces, Susan Lamb and Karen (John Musselman) Harris; and a great nephew, Corey Harris Nihlean. She was preceded in death by brother, Lawrence Henderson and brother-in-law, Max Stephen Lamb. Local services will be private. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery, Hot Springs, Arkansas. Memorial donations may be made to Moody Bible Institute, 820 N LaSalle Dr, Chicago, IL 60610 or JourneyCare Hospice, 405 Lake Zurich Rd, Barrington, IL 60010 Arrangements are entrusted with Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411 for information.
Published in Northwest Herald on Apr. 25, 2020.