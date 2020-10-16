1/
Margaret Ann Lewellyn
1933 - 2020
Margaret Ann Lewellyn

Born: March 28, 1933

Died: October 13, 2020

Margaret Ann Lewellyn, age 87, of Woodstock, passed away October 13, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

She was born on March 28, 1933 in Macomb, IL to Floyd and Ethyl Garnet (Hellyer) Ellis. She married the love of her life Bruce Lewellyn on June 7, 1959.

Margaret loved teaching all her life. She was the Director for Vacation Bible School for 25 years. She was a Sunday school teacher for 10 years and enjoyed teaching her 2 year old class. She enjoyed playing the organ and was the only Sunday organ player at her church from 1960 through 1976. She enjoyed playing and listening to music, gardening, vacationing to the Gulf of Mexico and spending time with her grandchildren. She will be missed by all that new her.

She is survived by her children, Mary Ann (Jim) Rodgers and Diane (Carl) Johnson; grandchildren, Sarah Rodgers, Timothy Rodgers, Hannah Rodgers, Lynnelle Johnson and Lyndsey Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bruce, her parents and an infant brother Donald Eugene Ellis.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 9:00am until the 11:00am service at Grace Fellowship Church 200 Cairns Ct. Woodstock IL 60098. Burial will be at McHenry County Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be sent to Grace Fellowship Church in memory of Margaret.

For more information, call Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home at 815-338-1710, or visit our website at www.slmcfh.com.


Published in Northwest Herald on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Grace Fellowship Church
OCT
17
Service
11:00 AM
Grace Fellowship Church
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 338-1710
