Margaret Ayers
Margaret Ayers "Maggie", 67, of Sugar Grove, Illinois passed away on November 29, 2020.
Maggie was born in Preston, Minnesota and grew up on her family's farm in Fillmore County Minnesota. She graduated high school with honors and attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, before becoming a teacher at John Marshall High School in Rochester, Minnesota. Maggie played softball and there are unverified but well circulated reports of her knack for throwing out runners at first base from left field. At John Marshall, Maggie became the first head coach of the girls' soccer program. Maggie went on to work at St. Mary's Hospital and the Mayo Clinic, working in pharmaceutical research before moving to northern Illinois where she continued her work in the research and development of new pharmaceutics.
Maggie had a keen fondness for her family and friends and was famous for driving long distances for something as simple as lunch with someone she cared about. Maggie would routinely stretch the idea of being "in the area" to provide an excuse to meet. Despite her profound dedication to her work, Maggie would never miss a family event, even as something as small as a JV soccer game. Most of all, Maggie loved spending time with her grandson and the lullabies she would sing to him will serve as part of her legacy. Maggie also enjoyed volunteering for her church and was actively involved in her community of faith.
Maggie will be dearly missed and the memories of her loving presence will be held closely by her friends and family during this difficult time.
Maggie is survived by her cherished grandson Lincoln, sons Nate and Brandon, daughter in law Giana, sister Nancy (Brian) Houdek, brothers Don Bellingham and John (Deb) Bellingham, father William Bellingham, God-Daughter Michelle (Jeremy) Stubbe, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. Maggie was preceded in death by her husband, James Ayers, mother Carmen Bellingham, and numerous other loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Zacharias Center, a charitable organization Maggie has volunteered for over many years. Donations can be made directly in her memory at justgiving.com/campaign/MaggieAyers
or via mail at ZCenter, 4275 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031.
The family will be hosting a digital memorial on December 12, details for which can be found by contacting Yurs Funeral Home or at justgiving.com/campaign/MaggieAyers
.