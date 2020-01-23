|
|
Margaret Blietz
Born: March 24, 1948; in Milwaukee, WI
Died: January 16, 2020; in Harvard, IL
Margaret "Lynn" Blietz, 71 years old, of Harvard, IL died unexpectedly at home on Thursday, January 16.
Lynn, her preferred name, was born March 24, 1948 to Arthur and Dorothy (Doffing) Running in Milwaukee, WI. She married Richard Blietz on March 10, 1982 in Las Vegas. She worked as a dental assistant, a trainer for Ivy Personnel, and later managed Pathfinder Ranch outside of Harvard. After retirement, Lynn and Richard pursued their hobbies together, including multiple Doberman rescues, horseback riding, and boating on Lake Michigan. A cancer survivor, Lynn successfully fought multiple myeloma twice. Lynn was a devoted daughter and provided priceless help and support to her mother the several years prior to Dorothy's death in 2016. More recently, she offered that same loving support to her husband. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Lynn is survived by her husband, Richard Blietz, her sister Kathleen (Rod) Roloff of Reedsburg, WI; nephew Russell (Nicole) Roloff of Baldwin, WI and their children Owen, Edith, Akeyla, Isaac, and Reid; niece Raina Roloff of Baraboo, WI; and cousins Diane Jaekel of Hales Corners, WI; Elaine (Doug) Kieffer of Manitowoc, WI; and Gail (Jim) Peroutka of Gold Canyon, AZ.
A celebration of Lynn's life will be held at a later date.
Cremation and funeral services were entrusted to Saunders & McFarlin Funeral Home. Condolences and memories may be shared online via their website: www.saundersmcfarlin.net
Memorials are preferred to the or Loyola University Medical Center in memory of Margaret Lynn Blietz.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Jan. 23, 2020