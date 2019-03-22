Margaret E. Drendel



Born: August 5, 1925; in Bensenville, IL



Died: March 17, 2019; in Elgin, IL



Margaret E. Drendel, 93, of Huntley, passed away Sunday evening, March 17, 2019 at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin.



She was born Aug. 5, 1925 in Bensenville, the daughter of George and Ida (Prehm) Landwehr. On Feb. 23, 1946 she married Floyd Drendel in Huntley. Marge was a lifelong resident of Huntley and lifelong member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntley. She worked along side her husband on the family farm in Huntley until 2000. She lived for her family and will be deeply missed by all.



Surviving are her daughters, Diane (Richard) Wagner of Huntley, Janet (Robert) Wigdorski of Red Lion, PA, and Judy (James) Myers of Lake Carroll, IL; grandchildren, Lori (Paul) Zaglauer, Jeffrey (Linda) Walbaum, April (Scott) Storms, Christopher Myers, Brian (Jane) Myers; great-grandchildren, Amanda & Heather Zaglauer, Danielle Walbaum, Trevor & Brenden Storms, Hunter & Brynn Myers; sister, Ruth, Rosewinkel; and many extended family members and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd on Jan. 7, 2000; two brothers, George & Ervin Landwehr; and sister, June Miller.



Services are private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be directed to the or the St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Rd, Huntley, IL 60142.



The James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley is assisting the family. Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 22, 2019