Margaret E. Siegel
Born: July 24, 1929; in Kane, PA
Died: August 31, 2019; in Mebane, NC
Margaret E. Siegel, age 90, of Mebane, NC, and formerly of McHenry, IL, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at her home. She was born in Kane, PA on July 24, 1929, to John D. and Margaret G. (Robinson) Bradley. She was united in marriage to George F. Siegel on September 15, 1956, in Rochester, NY.
Margaret was a graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. In her leisure time, she enjoyed crafting and cooking, as well as skiing, basketball, tennis, and bowling.
She leaves behind three children, Charles Siegel, Mary (Walter) Amstadt, and Barbara (Michael) Holmes; 5 grandchildren Cheryl, Jean, Joe, Grace, and Joshua; four great-grandchildren; and her sister Johanna Rolick of Smethport, PA.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband George F. Siegel of Hazelton, PA; brothers William Bradley of Troy, NY, and James Bradley of Kane, PA; and grandson Thomas Amstadt of McHenry, IL.
Friends and Neighbors may gather on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., with the funeral blessing following at 6 p.m. at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 W. Charles J. Miller Rd., McHenry, IL 60050.
For more information, please call the funeral home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories on Margaret's Tribute Wall.
