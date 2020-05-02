Margaret Elaine Mott Miller
1933 - 2020
Margaret Elaine Mott Miller

Born: December 9, 1933; in Chicago, IL

Died: April 28, 2020; in Barrington, IL

Margaret Elaine Mott Miller 86, of McHenry passed away on April 28, 2020 in Barrington.

She was born on December 9, 1933 to the late Captain Donald E. and Alice Mott. She was the wife of the late Robert Neil Miller Sr.

In her younger years, she enjoyed showing her Champion Black and Tan Coonhounds. She also participated in her husband and sons wreck diving on Lake Michigan and Lake Superior. She never missed the opportunity to be on the Chain of Lakes with her cruiser "The Mohowe" and sailing up to Mackinac Island.

She was a Realtor for a large portion of her life working at Thomas Mathews Real Estate in Wonder Lake and Bill Shay's Remax Real Estate in McHenry.

Later in life was spent as a snowbird with her best friend Don Wattles on the beaches of Fort Meyers. Her fall expeditions with Don would take them to Door County, WI. Much enjoyment was had by both of them while strolling the shops and walking the trails of Peninsula Park.

She is survived by her significant other of 34 years Donald Wattles of McHenry IL; her children Robert Neil Miller of Wonder Lake IL, Ronald Neil (Deborah Sue) Miller of Tomahawk, WI, and Kyle Neil (Ginny)Miller of Conway, Arkansas; her many grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as her brother Daniel (Alice) Davis of Tavares, FL.

She was preceded in death by husband Robert Neil Miller Sr., her daughter Deborah Lynn Kantenwein and her brothers Robert and August Davis.

She will be sadly missed by all that were fortunate enough to know her and lover her. Many thanks to Alden Terrace and Journey Care for all their compassion and care in this time of uncertainty.

Interment will be private at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by Colonial Funeral Home McHenry www.colonialmchnery.com

815-385-0063


Published in Northwest Herald on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Am sorry for your loss. I had the pleasure of caring for Margaret at Alden Terrace for years. She was a great person. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. Am sorry for your loss.
Martha Rowe
Acquaintance
