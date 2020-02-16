|
|
Margaret J. (Peggie) Stromberg
Born: August 28, 1945
Died: February 11, 2020
Margaret J. (Peggie) Stromberg, 74, of Marengo, Illinois, passed away on February 11, 2020 at home under her husband's tender care after several recent hospitalizations.
Peggie was born on August 28, 1945 in Urbana, Illinois, to Richard W. and Marjorie A. Thomas and grew up on her parents' farm near What Cheer, Iowa.
After graduating from high school, she attended Drake University in Des Moines. On March 2, 1974 she married Alan F. Stromberg of Chicago.
She is survived by her husband Alan; her son Eric; daughter Meghan; and grandchildren Sabrina, Magnus, and Estelle. She is also survived by her stepson, Kenneth; step-grandchildren Ryan Finney, Stephan Lefebvre, Kelsey Stromberg, and Caitlin Ashdown, and six great-grandchildren: Jakob, Mikah, Ryleigh, Carter, Evelyn, and Aisley. Her mother Marjorie also survives her, as do three brothers, Steven, James, and Michael, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
Peggie spent the first decade of her marriage at home, taking pride in providing a loving household and raising her children to be kind, responsible citizens. As they became more independent, she worked at Marengo High School as an aide, spent several years as a reporter and editor at local newspapers, and coached Eric's winning soccer teams.
An avid reader, a lifelong learner, a talented seamstress and quilter, Peggie was also known for her wry wit and forthright opinions. Throughout her life, Peggie enjoyed the respect and admiration of her family, her many friends and associates, and most of the people she came in contact with during an early career in the construction industry, as a 25-year board member and president of the Marengo Public Library, and in her board membership and presidency of the Northern Illinois Library System. Before her recent retirement, Peggie spent 22 years as the Executive Director of the Elgin Public Museum of Natural History and Anthropology, where she established a reputation as a respected member of the museum community throughout the Midwest and nationally, serving on industry committees and speaking at conferences.
As Peggie has requested, there will be no visitation or funeral service, and the family is planning a memorial event at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution in her name to JDRF or to the Land Conservancy of McHenry County would be appreciated.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Feb. 16, 2020