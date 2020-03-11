|
|
Margaret L. Winters Rizio
Born: February 17, 1934
Died: March 7, 2020
Margaret "Peggy" Louise (nee Gliddon) Winters Rizio went home to our Lord on March 7, 2020.
Peggy was born on February 17, 1934 in Franklin Park to parents Harold and Marie (nee Buttens) Gliddon.
A graduate of Leyden High School, Peggy was named Miss Franklin Park. Peggy was an avid Christmas Cookie baker, card player, and jigsaw puzzle maker. She loved her Manhattans and watching Jeopardy. Peggy enjoyed road trips and was always eager to travel. Her greatest achievement in life was her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Judy Barr, John Winters, Mark Winters, Susan Winters, and Christine Winters, her grandchildren, Jennifer Barr, Sarah Winters, Elizabeth Winters, Lauren Winters, Courtney Winters, Lynsey Winters, and Hayden Flemming, her sister, Linda McDonald, her nieces, Lora and Debi, and her nephews, Greg and Harold.
A Celebration of Peggy's life will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 5pm at DeFiore Funeral Home - 10763 Dundee Road, Huntley.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 11, 2020