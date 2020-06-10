Margaret M. Foreman
Born: October 20, 1928
Died: June 7, 2020
Margaret M. Foreman age 91 of Crystal Lake passed away June 7, 2020. She was born October 20, 1928 in Crystal Lake , the daughter of Erwin and Tina (Dvorak) Meyer Sr.
Margaret is survived by her children James (the late Cheryl) Foreman, Harold (Karen) Foreman, Deborah (Mark) DeCraene, and Jane (Kirk) Kiermas, her grandchildren Jason (Jamie) DeCraene, Andrea (Bob) Zang, Nathan(Whitney) DeCraene, Ashley (Danny) Cartagena, Ryan (Meghan) Foreman, Terry and Tim Schoenherr, Her great grandchildren Kyle Zang, Mackenzie, Blake DeCraene, Emilynn DeCraene, and Ayden Morgan, Her siblings Gloria (the late Bob) Johnson and Donald (Sumie) Meyer, as well as he sister in-law Marilyn Meyer, brother-in-law Donald Novak, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her brothers Bill (the late Mary) Meyer, Erwin Meyer Jr., a sister Betty Novak, and niece Sharon Jorgensen.
Margaret graduated from Crystal Lake Community High School in 1947. In her early life she worked at Villa Bleu Restaurant then Altran until she retired. She was the Cubs number one fan. Margaret enjoyed every Saturday morning meeting family at (RT 31) McDonalds. She loved her family and will be deeply missed.
Thank you Valley Hi for taking great care and loving Margie.
In Lieu of flowers please send a tribute gift to Alzheimer's Association in Memory of Margaret. All services are Private. Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation services is in care of Arrangements.
Born: October 20, 1928
Died: June 7, 2020
Margaret M. Foreman age 91 of Crystal Lake passed away June 7, 2020. She was born October 20, 1928 in Crystal Lake , the daughter of Erwin and Tina (Dvorak) Meyer Sr.
Margaret is survived by her children James (the late Cheryl) Foreman, Harold (Karen) Foreman, Deborah (Mark) DeCraene, and Jane (Kirk) Kiermas, her grandchildren Jason (Jamie) DeCraene, Andrea (Bob) Zang, Nathan(Whitney) DeCraene, Ashley (Danny) Cartagena, Ryan (Meghan) Foreman, Terry and Tim Schoenherr, Her great grandchildren Kyle Zang, Mackenzie, Blake DeCraene, Emilynn DeCraene, and Ayden Morgan, Her siblings Gloria (the late Bob) Johnson and Donald (Sumie) Meyer, as well as he sister in-law Marilyn Meyer, brother-in-law Donald Novak, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her brothers Bill (the late Mary) Meyer, Erwin Meyer Jr., a sister Betty Novak, and niece Sharon Jorgensen.
Margaret graduated from Crystal Lake Community High School in 1947. In her early life she worked at Villa Bleu Restaurant then Altran until she retired. She was the Cubs number one fan. Margaret enjoyed every Saturday morning meeting family at (RT 31) McDonalds. She loved her family and will be deeply missed.
Thank you Valley Hi for taking great care and loving Margie.
In Lieu of flowers please send a tribute gift to Alzheimer's Association in Memory of Margaret. All services are Private. Wait Ross Allanson Funeral & Cremation services is in care of Arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northwest Herald on Jun. 10, 2020.