DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
Margaret Mary McMahon


1937 - 2020
Margaret Mary McMahon Obituary
Margaret Mary McMahon

Born: March 12, 1937

Died: March 12, 2020

Margaret Mary McMahon, 83 of Huntley, died peacefully, March 12, 2020.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 4-8pm at DeFiore Funeral Home-10763 Dundee Road, Huntley.

A Funeral service will be 10:00am on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Margaret was born March 12, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois the daughter of Patrick and Katherine Donoghue. On September 24, 1960 she married Lawrence E. McMahon. She was a nurse for 35 years. Margaret was creative and was active with the Sun City Pottery Club, she organized and participated in many of the art fairs. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, neighbor and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children Patrick (Karen) McMahon and Kathryn (Laura) McMahon- Reyes and by her grandchildren, Ryan, Evan, Matthew, and Megan

She was preceded death by her parents, and by her husband.

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com

DeFiore Funeral Home 10763 Dundee Road Huntley, IL 60142
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 15, 2020
