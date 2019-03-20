Margaret Nelson



Born: August 8, 1949; in Elmhurst, IL



Died: March 18, 2019; in Woodstock, IL



Margaret "Peggy" Nelson, 69, a longtime resident of Woodstock, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019 at her home.



She was born August 8, 1949 in Elmhurst Illinois to Myron and Rosemary (Henney) Nelson. She worked in many banks over the years; both in Florida, and most recently in McHenry. She worked in the loan department at the First National Bank of McHenry for the past 31 years, retiring in 2011.



Peggy enjoyed her love for horses and harness racing. She loved traveling and horses with her fianc , Tom. She also enjoyed spending time with her daughter Tina, and her grandson Jason.



Peggy is survived by her daughter, Tina, a grandson, Jason; a brother, Bob Nelson; and a niece, Heather Nelson. She will be forever remembered by her dear friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved son, Jason; and a special mother in law, Emily.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home, 1211 N. Seminary Avenue in Woodstock. All other services will be private.



For information contact the funeral home at 815-338-1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com. Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 20, 2019