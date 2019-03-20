Northwest Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
(815) 338-1710
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
1211 North Seminary Avenue
Woodstock, IL 60098
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Nelson


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret Nelson Obituary
Margaret Nelson

Born: August 8, 1949; in Elmhurst, IL

Died: March 18, 2019; in Woodstock, IL

Margaret "Peggy" Nelson, 69, a longtime resident of Woodstock, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019 at her home.

She was born August 8, 1949 in Elmhurst Illinois to Myron and Rosemary (Henney) Nelson. She worked in many banks over the years; both in Florida, and most recently in McHenry. She worked in the loan department at the First National Bank of McHenry for the past 31 years, retiring in 2011.

Peggy enjoyed her love for horses and harness racing. She loved traveling and horses with her fianc , Tom. She also enjoyed spending time with her daughter Tina, and her grandson Jason.

Peggy is survived by her daughter, Tina, a grandson, Jason; a brother, Bob Nelson; and a niece, Heather Nelson. She will be forever remembered by her dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved son, Jason; and a special mother in law, Emily.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the Schneider, Leucht, Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home, 1211 N. Seminary Avenue in Woodstock. All other services will be private.

For information contact the funeral home at 815-338-1710 or visit www.slmcfh.com.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
Download Now