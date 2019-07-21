MARGARET (MARGE) ONTL



Born: March 22, 1925



Died: July 5 2019



Margaret (Marge) Ontl



1925-2019



Margaret (Maddio) Ontl a resident of Walworth, WI, for 66 years, died on July 5, 2019 at the Wisconsin Veteran's Home in Union Grove, WI. Known to many as Marge, she was born on March 25, 1925, in Christopher, IL, to Peter and Lucia (Balerio) Maddio.



Marge was one of the original nurses when the new Harvard Community Hospital opened in 1956. She spent over 35 years working the night shift there on the weekends in the OB department. During that time she assisted with in the births of 373 girls and 394 boys. After retiring from the hospital, she worked as a Veterinarian Technician in Delavan.



She loved life, taking care of people and animals and tending her gardens. She had been a Girl Scout Leader, 4-H leader and a volunteer at the Safety Town program at Walworth Grade School, as well as member of American Legion Auxiliary and the Walworth's Woman's Club. Marge also volunteered at St. Benedicts, working at the bizarre, taking blood pressures, helping fill backpacks and working the Lenten Fish Frys.



Preceding her in death were her parents, her beloved husband Frank, her sister Navy Maddio Kelly and husband William Kelly, and brother William Serfino Maddio.



She is survived by daughter Margaret Ann Ontl, her husband Jay V. Griggs, also by nephews William M. Kelly Jr., Timothy A. Kelly, and Kenneth Matz; nieces Cheryl DeFontaine and Judy Matz as well as Elizabeth Lorenzo, Christopher and Matthew DeFontaine and Michael Simmons .



Marge has been a resident of the Wisconsin Veteran's Home in Union Grove, WI since September of 2016.



Visitation -Celebration of Marge's Life will be Thursday August 1 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth, WI 53184. Please come and celebrate this amazing woman's life.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Fontana, WI, the family will be receiving friends at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Brick Church Cemetery in the Town of Walworth. Memorials are to benefit: Fellow Mortals, Inc. W6432 Palmer Rd. Lake Geneva, WI 53147 or the Walworth Children's Foundation, P.O. Box 285, Walworth, WI 53184Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home in Walworth, WI, is assisting with the arrangements for information call 262-275-2171 Published in the Northwest Herald on July 21, 2019