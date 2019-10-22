Home

Born: September 14, 1930, in Boston, MA

Died: October 17, 2019; in Genoa City, WI

Margaret "Peggy" Tanneberger (nee Gihl), 89, of Genoa City, WI, formerly of Fox Lake, died Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Burr Oak Manor, Genoa City. She was born to the late Anton and Margaretha (nee Mueller) Gihl September 14, 1930, in Boston, MA.

At age six, during the depression, Peggy helped support her many family members by singing with a country-western band for 15 minutes each day on Chicago radio station WJJD. She was a loving wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandma.

Survivors include her daughters, Susan (Albert) Jehlicka and Carla (George) Pugh, Jr.; grandchildren, Thomas (Blanca) Jehlicka, Matthew Jehlicka, Shannon (Karl) Woodham, and George (Amber) Pugh III; and great-grandchildren, Kylee, K.J., and Autumn.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Carl E. Tanneberger.

Visitation Tuesday, October 22, from 5-8 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Private entombment in Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Arlington Heights.

You may leave online condolences for the family at www.HamsherLakeside.com, or for information call, 847-587-2100.
Published in the Northwest Herald on Oct. 22, 2019
